Emerald Bay Energy (CVE:EBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (CVE:EBY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 69500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.

In other Emerald Bay Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Rice purchased 3,032,678 shares of Emerald Bay Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,326.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,728,178 shares in the company, valued at C$117,281.78.

About Emerald Bay Energy (CVE:EBY)

Emerald Bay Energy Inc operates as an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas, as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. It owns 50% working interests in the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek projects in Guadeloupe, Texas. The company also owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships.

