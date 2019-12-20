ERShares Non-US Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ERSX) to Issue $0.27 — Dividend

ERShares Non-US Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ERSX) declared a — dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2688 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of ERSX opened at $17.22 on Friday. ERShares Non-US Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64.

