Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $535.01 million, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 0.48. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a negative return on equity of 75.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 257.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 96.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

