ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Ajay Ayyappan Sells 581 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $41,187.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ExlService stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.72. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

EXLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ExlService by 100.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ExlService in the second quarter valued at $72,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ExlService in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 183.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

