F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Lowered to $163.00 at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $192.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.59.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $143.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.77. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $858,782.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,635. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $7,925,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,587 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 34.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,026,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

