FansTime (FTI) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $615,924.00 and $62,000.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEgg, CoinMex and HADAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.01234242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, HADAX, CoinMex, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

