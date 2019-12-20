Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

FXPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrexpo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 230.71 ($3.03).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

LON:FXPO opened at GBX 155.66 ($2.05) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 196.17. The firm has a market cap of $916.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of GBX 119.85 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 305.60 ($4.02).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.