Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $348.87 and last traded at $348.61, with a volume of 19370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $347.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.031 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $12.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 1,116.7% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,201,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 291.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

