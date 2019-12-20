Financial Survey: DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) and PetroChina (OTCMKTS:PTR)

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroChina has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of PetroChina shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. PetroChina pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. PetroChina pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares DELEK GRP LTD/ADR and PetroChina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 3.92% 3.08% 0.28% PetroChina 1.70% 2.91% 1.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DELEK GRP LTD/ADR and PetroChina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A PetroChina 2 0 6 0 2.50

PetroChina has a consensus price target of $65.73, indicating a potential upside of 34.24%. Given PetroChina’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PetroChina is more favorable than DELEK GRP LTD/ADR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DELEK GRP LTD/ADR and PetroChina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DELEK GRP LTD/ADR $2.19 billion 0.75 $143.73 million N/A N/A PetroChina $348.77 billion 0.26 $7.95 billion $4.30 11.39

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than DELEK GRP LTD/ADR.

About DELEK GRP LTD/ADR

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it imports, markets, and sells Mazda, Ford, and BMW vehicles, as well as accessories and spare parts in Israel. Further, the company provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, and jet fuel; black products comprising fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, greases, fuel oil, and fuel products to institutional and business customers, and other entities. Additionally, it offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services and retail products; and markets crystalline fructose for the food and beverage industry, as well as citric acid and citric acid salts primarily for the food, pharmaceuticals, and detergent industries. The company also engages in the design, construction, supervision, operation, and sale of water desalination facilities; design and supply of industrial evaporators, and industrial and municipal wastewater treatment systems, brine treatment, mine cooling systems, thermal energy storage systems, and snowmaking machines; and construction and operation of power plants. In addition, it engages in the construction and operation of EPC and turnkey desalination plants; and initiation, construction, and operation of sea water desalination facilities and projects using the build, operate, transfer method. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total length of 83,527 km, including 51,751 km of natural gas pipelines, 20,048 km of crude oil pipelines, and 11,728 km of refined product pipelines. It is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; import and export of goods and technology; and import and export agency business, as well as provision of technology promotion, professional contractor, and main contractor services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

