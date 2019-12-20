First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Vice Chairman Purchases $31,922.58 in Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Vice Chairman Phillip Thong purchased 1,201 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $31,922.58.

FCBP opened at $26.29 on Friday. First Choice Bancorp has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $26.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 29.15%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from First Choice Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 396.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Choice Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Choice Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

