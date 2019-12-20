First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FRME has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $111.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $92,227.50. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 89,828 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in First Merchants by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

