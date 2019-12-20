First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.11

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.11 and last traded at $59.83, with a volume of 81205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.92.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

