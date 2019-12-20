Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) EVP Sells $406,420.00 in Stock

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 11.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.98.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

