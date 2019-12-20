FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

FMC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FMC has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FMC to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

FMC stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.47 million. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $2,396,617.44. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $100.00 target price on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.41.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

