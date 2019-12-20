FNB Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.90 Million (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One FNB Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $3.90 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00188328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.01231446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120364 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,331,734,779 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol.

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

