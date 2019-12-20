Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) CEO Sells $878,000.00 in Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) CEO Michael Decesare sold 25,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,003,283.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Decesare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Michael Decesare sold 50,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,754,500.00.

Shares of Forescout Technologies stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.27% and a negative return on equity of 101.79%. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. FBN Securities set a $35.00 price objective on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Forescout Technologies from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 target price on Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 40,146 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,434,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 51.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,366 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

