Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.08% and a negative return on equity of 131.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FBIO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.55. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 11.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

