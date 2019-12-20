Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Trading 33.3% Higher

Shares of Fremont Gold Ltd (CVE:FRE) were up 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 103,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 81,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.94.

Fremont Gold Company Profile (CVE:FRE)

Fremont Gold Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration and development company with interests in gold projects in the state of Nevada. The company's flagship properties are the Gold Bar property that comprises approximately 2,235 hectares and is located in the historic Gold Bar mining district in Eureka County; and Gold Canyon project that consists of 26 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 186 hectares situated in Eureka County, Nevada.

