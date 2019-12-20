Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) Receives $1.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.85 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 288.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,623,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 2,690,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 147.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,273,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 33.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,933,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 741,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,705,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,234,000 after purchasing an additional 673,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 59.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,351,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 504,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTR opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. Frontier Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 72.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.11) EPS. Frontier Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontier Communications will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.