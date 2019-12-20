FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a report released on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

NVO opened at $57.69 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 75.48%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mirova bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

