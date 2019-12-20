FY2019 EPS Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Cut by Analyst

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of KB Home in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.86. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KBH. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research increased their price target on KB Home from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on KB Home from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KB Home has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 5.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 37.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in KB Home by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $7,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,462,454.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares in the company, valued at $38,207,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,953 over the last 90 days. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

