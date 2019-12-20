FY2019 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Lifted by Analyst

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report released on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.48). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 1.40. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 8.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $336,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $717,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,099 shares of company stock worth $5,119,977. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

