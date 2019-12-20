Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Insider Sells $29,320.00 in Stock

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $29,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 692,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,521.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GUT opened at $7.58 on Friday. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.

Get Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gabelli Utility Trust in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 578.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter.

Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.