Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Galantas Gold Corp (CVE:GAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 11300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $6.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

About Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

