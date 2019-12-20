Garda Diversified Property Fund Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GDF)

Garda Diversified Property Fund (ASX:GDF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

The company has a market cap of $236.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. Garda Diversified Property Fund has a twelve month low of A$1.20 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of A$1.45 ($1.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$1.45.

In other news, insider Mark Hallett bought 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.40 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$50,001.00 ($35,461.70).

About Garda Diversified Property Fund

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

