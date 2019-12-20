Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading 6.5% Higher

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.61, approximately 6,474 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 354,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.45.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 119.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Gevo Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gevo stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of Gevo worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

