GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,811.93 ($23.83).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,814.60 ($23.87) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,736 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,671.56. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,796.40 ($23.63).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox purchased 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Insiders purchased a total of 330 shares of company stock worth $569,340 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

