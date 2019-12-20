GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,700 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,811.93 ($23.83).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,814.60 ($23.87) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,796.40 ($23.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $90.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,736 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,671.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.01%.

In other news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Insiders acquired a total of 330 shares of company stock valued at $569,340 over the last quarter.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

