Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.91, approximately 977 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 116,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URA. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter worth $148,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter.

