Grainger’s (GRI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, September 27th. Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 292.50 ($3.85).

Shares of GRI stock opened at GBX 304 ($4.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 275.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 252.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.76. Grainger has a 52 week low of GBX 204 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 307 ($4.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.46 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.73. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon bought 116 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £299.28 ($393.69). Also, insider Vanessa Simms bought 106 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £296.80 ($390.42). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 346 shares of company stock worth $89,864.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

