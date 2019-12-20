GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GRC International Group (LON:GRC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (3.37) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:GRC opened at GBX 15 ($0.20) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.40. GRC International Group has a one year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 138 ($1.82). The firm has a market cap of $9.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.61.

GRC International Group Company Profile

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

