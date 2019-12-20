Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Noble Financial cut Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $1.50 price target on Great Panther Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.19.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.61 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPL. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 66,181 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Great Panther Mining by 82.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 84,051 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Great Panther Mining by 100.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the second quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 55.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

