Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Down to $2.39

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.39. Groupon shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 137,749 shares traded.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson set a $5.00 target price on shares of Groupon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Groupon’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,342 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 155.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,063 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 49.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,940 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 848,866 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at $179,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

