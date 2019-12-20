Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,040 at Jefferies Financial Group

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Halma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Halma from GBX 1,705 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Halma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,773.50 ($23.33).

Shares of HLMA opened at GBX 2,130 ($28.02) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,195 ($28.87). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,021.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,972.64.

In other news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($27.03), for a total transaction of £111,134.40 ($146,191.00).

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

