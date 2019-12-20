Hays plc (LON:HAS) Receives GBX 164.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 164.29 ($2.16).

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC cut shares of Hays to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Get Hays alerts:

Hays stock opened at GBX 179.60 ($2.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.07. Hays has a 52 week low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 16.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.