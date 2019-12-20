HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DNLI. Wedbush assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 21,268 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $388,353.68. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $760,173.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at $225,340.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,038. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

