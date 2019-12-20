Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $22.26 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.75 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $28,221.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $928,805. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

