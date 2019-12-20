HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Stock Price Up 7%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.68, approximately 21,693 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,249,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPR. Seaport Global Securities cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HighPoint Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $354.70 million, a P/E ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

