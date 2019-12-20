Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $960.00

Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 960 ($12.63) and last traded at GBX 972.50 ($12.79), with a volume of 2357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 972.50 ($12.79).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 982.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,032.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HONY)

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

