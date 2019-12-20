Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Shares Down 22.7%

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD)’s share price was down 22.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 128,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 39,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $44.60 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36.

About Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD)

Hudson Resources Inc, a development stage mineral company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has two exploration licenses (ELs) in Greenland, the Sarfartoq EL and the Pingasut EL; and one exploitation license, the Naajat EL. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.