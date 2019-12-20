Hurify Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Hurify has a total market capitalization of $21,500.00 and $4.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hurify has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hurify token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinMex, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hurify

Hurify (HUR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. The official website for Hurify is hurify.co. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify.

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, YoBit, Tidex, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

