iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA:IBMJ opened at $25.76 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80.

