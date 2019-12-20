iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0594 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of IBDO opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

