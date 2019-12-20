iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0786 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of IBCE stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.

