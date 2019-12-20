iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NYSEARCA IBMI opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $25.62.

