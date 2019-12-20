IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $175.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

IEX opened at $168.00 on Tuesday. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $173.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.98 and its 200 day moving average is $163.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

In other IDEX news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,065,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in IDEX by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,469,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,989,000 after buying an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDEX by 23.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 360.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,527,000 after purchasing an additional 461,220 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 766.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 211,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,446,000 after purchasing an additional 192,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

