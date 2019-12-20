IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PI. BidaskClub cut IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of PI opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $605.64 million, a PE ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 2.59. IMPINJ has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $40.24.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that IMPINJ will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IMPINJ during the third quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

