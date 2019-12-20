Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Contract Drilling Inc. provides land drilling services for oil and natural gas producers primarily in the United States. The Company provides the US E&P industry a fleet of ShaleDriller (TM) rigs for drilling and development of shale and tight oil basins in North America. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Independence Contract Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

NYSE:ICD opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.69.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

