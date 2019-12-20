Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IOG. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 38 ($0.50) target price on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of IOG opened at GBX 15.98 ($0.21) on Wednesday. Independent Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The stock has a market cap of $76.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Hockey acquired 58,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,435.20 ($12,411.47).

About Independent Oil & Gas

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

