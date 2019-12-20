Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IPHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Innophos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ IPHS opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $628.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94. Innophos has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $37.53.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.55 million. Innophos had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Innophos will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innophos news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of Innophos stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $402,232.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,761.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Innophos by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Innophos by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innophos by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Innophos by 169.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Innophos by 303.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

